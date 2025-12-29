GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing an overnight officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.

Police were called to the East Ponce Village Apartments on Wood Bend Drive. During the course of the investigation, one DeKalb County police officer discharged their weapon.

The GBI has not confirmed whether anyone was injured or how severe any injuries may be. No arrests or charges have been announced at this time.

Officials say additional details will be released as the investigation continues.