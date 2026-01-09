GBI investigates after man fatally shot by deputy in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police in Coweta County.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a traffic stop involving an off-road vehicle near Lowery Road. Deputies say the driver fled, eventually pulling into a driveway on Greenfield Lane, running into a home and refusing to come out.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies left the area to obtain arrest warrants. Minutes later, a citizen called 911 to report the suspect had left the home with a gun and was driving back toward Lowery Road.

Authorities say a deputy in a nearby neighborhood encountered the suspect and ordered him to drop the weapon. When the suspect refused, the deputy shot him.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The GBI has launched an investigation into the shooting.