Fulton County officials warn of scam texts using fake court documents

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Officials in Fulton County are warning residents about scam text messages that include documents designed to look like official court paperwork.

Authorities say the messages claim recipients owe overdue fines and threaten arrest if payment is not made immediately.

The texts often include documents with case numbers, hearing dates and QR codes. However, officials say there are several warning signs that the messages are not legitimate.

Among the red flags are misspellings and documents listing the same name for both the court clerk and the judge, for example; “John Smith.” Officials also say the hearing dates listed are often within 24 hours.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says some people have already been affected by the messages, with several showing up at the courthouse or paying the fine.

Officials say the scam messages often claim recipients must appear in court or pay a fine within a day or risk having their driver’s license suspended, being charged with contempt of court or having a warrant issued for their arrest.

Authorities urge anyone who receives one of these messages not to click links or scan QR codes.

Instead, officials say residents should verify any message by calling the number listed on the court’s official website.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.