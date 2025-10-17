Crime And Law

Fulton County man among eight charged in GBI’s ‘Operation Halftime’ cocaine trafficking case

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — A Fulton County man is among eight suspects arrested in connection with a major drug trafficking investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Agents say the suspects are accused of trafficking cocaine in southwest Georgia as part of a 10-month operation dubbed “Operation Halftime.”

According to the GBI, investigators seized 17 kilograms of cocaine and 10 firearms during the course of the investigation.

47-year-old Mario Lanorris Robinson, of Fulton County, is the only suspect from metro Atlanta charged in the case.

