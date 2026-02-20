Four metro Atlanta spas shut down after human trafficking, prostitution investigation

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Four spas have been shut down following a bust in Sandy Springs tied to complaints of human trafficking and prostitution.

Police said the investigation began after complaints about human trafficking and prostitution at local spas. Officers executed search warrants at Pileo Therapy on Cliftwood Drive and Pearl Massage on Roswell Road.

Authorities said information gathered at those locations led to the closure of both businesses. The investigation also resulted in the shutdown of two additional spas on Roswell Road; Massage Springs and Jade Spa.

Police said a handful of arrests were made during the operation. Three women are facing solicitation charges. Two women were also arrested on charges of solicitation and violating a city ordinance, according to police.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.