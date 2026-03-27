Four inmates accused of attacking deputy at Clayton County jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A planned security shakedown at the Clayton County Jail leads to a disturbance involving four inmates.

During the incident, one inmate struck a deputy in the face, and three additional inmates joined in, according to officials.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says deputies regained control of the situation in about two minutes.

Three deputies have minor injuries, officials add.

The four inmates involved in the assault will face additional charges.

This incident is under investigation.