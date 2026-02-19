Four injured in Midtown apartment shooting, police say drugs may be involved

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in Midtown that sent four people to the hospital.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire inside a high-rise apartment tower on 8th Street near Peachtree. Yellow crime scene tape blocked portions of the street as investigators worked the scene.

Police say four men were struck by gunfire. The victims, who range in age from their early 20s to their mid-40s, were taken to Grady Hospital. All four are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Investigators say they found a significant amount of narcotics inside the apartment unit and believe the violence appears to be tied to a drug deal.

Police have obtained access to camera footage from building managers and are reviewing that evidence.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or released descriptions of any suspects at this time.

