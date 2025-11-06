Crime And Law

Four injured after police chase ends in multi-car crash

By WSB Radio News Staff
GSP chase, multi-car crash in DeKalb County
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Four people were injured after a police chase involving a stolen car ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash on Redan Road in DeKalb County.

According to state troopers, the pursuit began near South Indian Creek Road when officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle. The driver refused to pull over, crossed into oncoming traffic, and slammed head-on into a Nissan.

The impact triggered a chain-reaction crash involving three additional vehicles, including a Georgia State Patrol cruiser. Firefighters and troopers worked to free several trapped drivers, including the suspect, who was pulled from the wrecked stolen car.

Officials say two of the four people injured suffered serious injuries. The investigation into the crash and the chase remains ongoing.

