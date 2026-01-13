Four convicted in housing fraud scheme involving federal funds

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Convictions have been handed down for four people who pleaded guilty in DeKalb County for stealing thousands of federal dollars meant to help low-income residents obtain housing.

State investigators say the scheme involved U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds and centered on the former head of Georgia’s Housing Assistance Division, Shawn Williams.

Shawn Williams

According to the Georgia Office of Inspector General, Williams conspired with her cousin, Tayao Andrews, to create phony cleaning contracts, collecting about $64,000 in federal housing money.

Investigators say two other defendants, Corey Alston and Quinton Tate, created a fake IT company that was paid about $120,000 for bogus web services.

All four defendants were indicted in DeKalb County two years ago. The racketeering conspiracy investigation ended with guilty pleas from each of them on charges related to fraud or racketeering.

Sentences in the case range from five years of probation to three years in prison.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.