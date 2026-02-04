Crime And Law

Former student accused of assault at metro Atlanta elementary school

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Schools
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a former metro Atlanta student was accused of assaulting several students and a staff member on Wednesday. Fulton County Schools said.

A former Heards Ferry Elementary School student is accused of assaulting victims on the playground. The district did not specify how the victims were attacked, but said students sustained minor injuries and were medically evaluated.

Fulton County Schools Police Department officers quickly apprehended the middle school–aged individual and detained them until a parent arrived. Their identity has not been released.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage