Former student accused of assault at metro Atlanta elementary school

FULTON COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a former metro Atlanta student was accused of assaulting several students and a staff member on Wednesday. Fulton County Schools said.

A former Heards Ferry Elementary School student is accused of assaulting victims on the playground. The district did not specify how the victims were attacked, but said students sustained minor injuries and were medically evaluated.

Fulton County Schools Police Department officers quickly apprehended the middle school–aged individual and detained them until a parent arrived. Their identity has not been released.