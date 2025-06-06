Former Georgia football coach accused of killing girlfriend sentenced to 30 years in prison

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A former metro Atlanta high school football coach was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the strangling death of his girlfriend.

Former Spalding County High School coach Carl Kearny Jr. accepted a plea deal on second-degree murder charges in the death of Patrina Best, officials said.

In February of 2024, police say he confessed to strangling his girlfriend to death during an argument at her home in Maryland.

This is not the first time Kearney has faced charges involving allegations of domestic violence. Florida court records show that Kearney Jr. was arrested and charged with battery and obstruction after his ex-wife accused him of slapping her in the face in 2015.

Investigators say she didn’t want to prosecute him, so the charges were dropped.

Kearney Jr. was hired as the head coach of the Spalding County High School football team in 2020.

He will be eligible for parole in 15 years.