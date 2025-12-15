Former Forsyth County sheriff’s employee killed while volunteering at Cumming Christmas parade

CUMMING, GA — Tragedy struck during the City of Cumming’s Christmas parade after a former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office employee was hit and killed while volunteering.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Robert Muth died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic during the parade. Muth was volunteering with traffic control when the crash happened.

Authorities said fellow volunteers and deputies immediately began life-saving measures at the scene. Muth was rushed to a local hospital, where he died hours later surrounded by his family.

Since Muth was a former employee of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumming Police Department is handling the investigation. Police said the driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Officers expect charges to be filed, though investigators said the case remains active and no additional details have been released about what led to the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Muth was retired but continued to volunteer with the agency.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.