Former Douglas County judge challenges arrest in new lawsuit

ATLANTA — A former Douglas County probate judge has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the City of Atlanta and an Atlanta police officer following her arrest outside the Red Martini nightclub in June 2024.

Christina Peterson was arrested after police said she shoved an officer. Peterson has maintained the contact was accidental.

The lawsuit accuses the officer of using excessive force and claims the City of Atlanta released what it describes as false and misleading narratives following the arrest.