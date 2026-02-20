Former Cobb County church leader sentenced to 25 years without parole for child sex crimes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A former Cobb County church leader has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes in Cherokee County and was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole.

Marcus Turner, 34, of Acworth admitted to nine sex crimes involving a teenager.

Detectives said in May 2023, Turner invited a middle school boy to join a new church youth group. Within months, prosecutors said Turner was spending time alone with the child.

Authorities said Turner and the victim exchanged more than 12,000 text messages, including sexually explicit content.

Prosecutors said Turner committed repeated acts of sexual abuse against the child at his Cherokee County home.

Law enforcement became aware of the crimes after the victim’s mother called 911.