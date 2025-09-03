Florida man faces charges in $1 million scam targeting elderly Georgia couple

NEWNAN, GA — A Florida man faces charges after being accused of stealing more than $1 million from an elderly couple in Georgia.

According to the GBI, 63-year-old Charles Henry Williams was charged with one count of theft by deception and one count of exploitation of an elder person.

“In April 2025, the GBI was asked to investigate an online timeshare scam targeting an elderly couple in Newnan, Georgia. The investigation revealed that over the course of four years, the couple lost more than $1 million,” GBI officials said.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, and lasted five months.

Authorities say additional victims were also identified.