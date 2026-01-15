Five arrested in Decatur drug bust after tip from citizen

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A tip from a citizen led to the arrests of five people during a drug bust at a Decatur home, according to DeKalb County police.

Police say they received a complaint through the Tip411 system about a home in the 1900 block of West Lakeside Drive. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators, along with officers from multiple agencies and a SWAT team, executed the warrant at the residence.

Inside the home, police say they found ecstasy, prescription pills, marijuana, guns, and cash.

The search led to the arrests of five suspects ranging in age from 17 to 38. Police say one of the suspects was found hiding in a crawl space inside the home.

Two officers were injured while chasing suspects during the arrests. Police say both officers are expected to be OK.

The suspects are facing numerous charges as the investigation continues.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.