Final defendant set to enter plea in Stone Mountain daycare child abuse case

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A plea hearing is scheduled Monday for the last of four defendants charged in a child abuse case involving a daycare center in Stone Mountain.

The case comes more than three years after a parent complained about injuries to her child’s face after staying at the Appletree Learning Center.

Appletree Learning Center (Google Maps)

DeKalb police opened an investigation into alleged abuse at the daycare in June 2022. Investigators later found a total of 13 alleged victims ranging in age from six months to almost 3 years old.

79-year-old Cherretta Hull is expected to enter a plea Monday in DeKalb County Superior Court. Hull was indicted on 19 counts of first-degree cruelty to children in December of 2023.

Three other defendants charged in the case pleaded guilty in August of 2024.

The charges are related to 13 alleged victims connected to the investigation into the Appletree Learning Center.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.