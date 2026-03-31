Federal court denies inmate’s request for firing squad execution in Georgia

BUTTS COUNTY, GA — A federal court has denied a Georgia inmate’s request to be executed by firing squad instead of lethal injection.

Michael Wade Nance sued Georgia’s prison system, arguing that lethal injection would cause him severe pain due to his medical history.

Nance is on death row after being convicted in the 2002 shooting death of 43-year-old Gagor Balogh in Gwinnett County. Authorities say Balogh was killed as Nance was trying to get away after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan in Lilburn.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of prison officials, stating Nance could not challenge the method because Georgia law only allows executions by lethal injection.

The case was previously sent back to the appeals court by the U.S. Supreme Court. On March 19, 2026, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court again ruled in favor of Georgia prison officials, rejecting Nance’s request to be executed by firing squad.

Nance is currently being held on death row in Butts County.

At this time, no execution date has been set.