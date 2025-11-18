FBI seizes thousands of kilos of meth hidden in boxes of jalapeños in north Georgia

ATHENS, GA — The FBI and its law enforcement partners have shut down a major methamphetamine trafficking operation in north Georgia, seizing more than 3,200 kilograms of meth hidden in boxes of jalapeños imported from Mexico.

Twelve defendants, including several from Georgia, now face federal charges as part of Operation Take Back America, which targeted a network that FBI officials say are responsible for converting and distributing meth across the region.

According to U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes, the case demonstrates the extensive efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement to break dangerous cartels and drug trafficking organizations that threaten communities. “I commend our dedicated partners who work side by side with our office to bring justice and make our communities safer,” Keyes said.

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Atlanta Office, added, “This investigation highlights the critical work being done to dismantle violent drug trafficking organizations that operate with impunity, bringing dangerous narcotics into our communities.”

FBI Athens officials said the following co-conspirators have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2026:

James Len Ramey, 53, of Comer, Georgia

Kendell Cawthon, 60, of Baldwin, Georgia

Bonterris Turner, 45, of Athens

Demetrius Appling, 38, of Crawford, Georgia

Yirla Adame Gomez, 25, of Mexico

Rafael Gomez Flores, 22, of Mexico

Andrea Robinson, 42, of Cleveland, Georgia

The following co-conspirators have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2026:

Yuretzi Adame Gomez, 40, of Mexico

The following co-conspirators pleaded guilty and have been sentenced: