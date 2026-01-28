FBI Atlanta warns of scammers posing as federal prosecutors and agents

ATLANTA — The FBI’s Atlanta field office is warning the public about scammers contacting people while pretending to be federal prosecutors or law enforcement agents.

According to the FBI, the scammers, who may be operating from outside the United States, are attempting to get money from victims by claiming they are either suspects or potential victims in a fraud investigation.

Federal officials stress that they do not contact citizens to demand money or request bank account information.

The FBI is urging anyone who receives suspicious phone calls, emails, or messages of this kind to report them to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.