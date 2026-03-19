Fake metro Atlanta rideshare driver arrested after being accused of targeting victims

ATLANTA — Police in Kennesaw are searching for additional victims of a woman accused of posing as a rideshare driver and ripping people off.

Officers say Jessica Digby called 911 claiming she was a driver and that her customer refused to leave her car.

“We received a call that was originally a civil issue. The female said she was a driver and the rider was refusing to get out of the vehicle because he couldn’t find his phone,” said Officer David Buchannan.

Police later discovered Digby had a suspended license. They also found drugs, the victim’s phone, credit cards, and more than 100 additional credit cards.

She is accused of targeting intoxicated men at local bars as well.

Digby was arrested and is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond.