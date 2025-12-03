Escaped inmate captured after search expands into Newton County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — The days-long search for escaped Rockdale County inmate Timothy Shane is over. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says Shane was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Covington with assistance from multiple agencies.

Deputies say they were called to the 9000 block of Morris Drive after getting reports that Shane had been knocking on doors in the area. Units quickly moved in and apprehended him.

Timothy Shane Rockdale County Sheriff Office news release on the capturing of Timothy Shane

Shane had been on the run since Monday after escaping custody during a visit to Grady Hospital in downtown Atlanta. Authorities had previously warned he was armed and dangerous and expanded the search into Newton County after several possible sightings.

Sheriff Eric J. Levett plans to provide additional details during a press conference scheduled for noon at the sheriff’s office headquarters.