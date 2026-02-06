Drunk driver slams into patrol vehicle on I-20 East in metro Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Police are issuing a reminder to avoid driving impaired after a drunk driver slammed into a patrol vehicle on I-20 eastbound in Fulton County.

Police say both vehicles involved were severely damaged.

Georgia State Patrol determined the other driver involved was DUI.

The officer and driver were not severely injured.

“Remember, if you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Have a designated driver. It’s not worth it,” Fulton County police said.

The identity of the driver was not released.