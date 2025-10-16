Driver sentenced to 30 years after chase that led to Coweta deputy’s death

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a high-speed chase that led to the death of a Coweta County deputy.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old De’Cedric Donson pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the January 2024 incident. He was also sentenced to 20 years on probation following his prison term.

Deputy Eric Minix had spotted Donson driving a stolen car on Interstate 85 and began pursuing him into Alabama. When the chase ended, Minix got out of his vehicle and was struck and killed by an Alabama police officer.

Authorities say that officer has also been charged in connection with the incident.