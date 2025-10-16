Crime And Law

Driver sentenced to 30 years after chase that led to Coweta deputy’s death

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deputy ALEA officials said Coweta County Deputy Eric Minix (left) died after a chase with Decedric Donson (right)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a high-speed chase that led to the death of a Coweta County deputy.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old De’Cedric Donson pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the January 2024 incident. He was also sentenced to 20 years on probation following his prison term.

Deputy Eric Minix had spotted Donson driving a stolen car on Interstate 85 and began pursuing him into Alabama. When the chase ended, Minix got out of his vehicle and was struck and killed by an Alabama police officer.

Authorities say that officer has also been charged in connection with the incident.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!