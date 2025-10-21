Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Marietta man is facing multiple charges after a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cobb County.

Police say 28-year-old Kuntae Green struck 36-year-old Roubins Francois as Francois was trying to cross Terrell Mill Road outside of a marked crosswalk.

Cobb County Police spokesperson Aaron Wilson said Green fled the scene after the crash.

“The driver of the Ford Escape has been identified as 28-year-old Kuntae Green of Marietta, and he has been charged with felony hit and run, driving while license suspended, and violation of center turn lane,” Wilson said.

Francois was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Green was arrested a short time later at his home.

Investigators say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

WSB’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story