Crime And Law

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in Cobb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
File photo. (BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Marietta man is facing multiple charges after a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cobb County.

Police say 28-year-old Kuntae Green struck 36-year-old Roubins Francois as Francois was trying to cross Terrell Mill Road outside of a marked crosswalk.

Cobb County Police spokesperson Aaron Wilson said Green fled the scene after the crash.

“The driver of the Ford Escape has been identified as 28-year-old Kuntae Green of Marietta, and he has been charged with felony hit and run, driving while license suspended, and violation of center turn lane,” Wilson said.

Francois was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Green was arrested a short time later at his home.

Investigators say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

WSB’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!