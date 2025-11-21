Crime And Law

Driver arrested after leaving critically injured passenger at crash scene

By WSB Radio News Staff
Duluth police (Duluth Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DULUTH, GA — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police say he left his critically injured passenger at the scene of a crash early Friday morning.

Duluth police arrested Samuel Contreras-Garcia after the wreck at the intersection of Buford Highway and Duluth Highway. Investigators say Contreras-Garcia hit a utility pole, ejecting his passenger from the car.

He is now being held on numerous charges, including two felonies.

Surveillance footage shows him getting out of the vehicle and walking away without calling 911, according to police.

The passenger was left critically injured at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!