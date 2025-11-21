Driver arrested after leaving critically injured passenger at crash scene

DULUTH, GA — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after police say he left his critically injured passenger at the scene of a crash early Friday morning.

Duluth police arrested Samuel Contreras-Garcia after the wreck at the intersection of Buford Highway and Duluth Highway. Investigators say Contreras-Garcia hit a utility pole, ejecting his passenger from the car.

He is now being held on numerous charges, including two felonies.

Surveillance footage shows him getting out of the vehicle and walking away without calling 911, according to police.

The passenger was left critically injured at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.