Douglas County man indicted in counterfeit coupon scheme targeting metro Atlanta stores

ATLANTA — A Douglas County man has been indicted in a counterfeit coupon scheme targeting businesses across metro Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, Justin Williams is accused of making fake coupons for $8 off a pack of Newport cigarettes and using them at stores across the region.

Investigators say Williams used the coupons at about 20 different locations, including RaceTrac gas stations, Family Dollar stores and Parker’s Kitchen locations.

Authorities say he presented the fake coupons to reduce the price of a pack of cigarettes to less than $2.

The coupons were reportedly used at stores in several cities including Atlanta, Norcross, Riverdale, Mableton, Stone Mountain, East Point and McDonough.

Attorney General Chris Carr said organized retail crime is a growing threat.

Carr noted the crimes total billions of dollars and have led to increased costs for customers.

Williams is charged with racketeering and forgery.

WSB Radio’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story.