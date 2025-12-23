DOJ files complaint against Black & Decker for violating consumer safety laws

WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Justice filed a complaint on Monday against Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. accusing the company of violating consumer safety laws.

The company is a global provider of hand tools, power tools, outdoor products and related accessories.

The complaint alleges that shortly after the company began manufacturing utility bars in December 2015, it learned that some bars were breaking unexpectedly during use, leading to serious injuries in some cases.

The company did not report those incidents to the consumer product safety commission until May 2019, despite getting hundreds of complaints.

The suit alleges that Black & Decker knowingly failed to immediately report the potential hazardous defects with certain of its utility bars and miter saws.