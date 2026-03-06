DeKalb County police search for person of interest in store assault investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police have asked for the public’s help identifying and finding a person of interest in an assault investigation at metro Atlanta Walmart.

The incident occurred Jan. 1 inside a Walmart on the 2400 block of Gresham Road, where a woman reported being followed throughout the store by a man who recorded her and made physical contact with her.

DeKalb County police said the victim reported the incident to Walmart management and the man was removed from the store.

Investigators are now seeking to speak with a man in connection with the case, saying he may have information that could help close the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact DeKalb County police or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s mobile app.

Officials say tips can also be submitted by texting “DKPD” to 847411 followed by the message.