DeKalb County police investigating deadly shooting in Lithonia parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Covington Highway in Lithonia.

Officers were called to the 6500 block of Covington Highway, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to DeKalb police spokesperson Blaine Clark. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers found a male who had been shot and was sadly deceased in the parking lot,” Clark said.

Investigators say a vehicle pulled up to the location, and someone inside got out and shot the man before driving off. Police are still working to learn more about a possible motive and to identify both the suspect and the victim.

“This is a very active investigation,” Clark said. “At this time, I have no other information about the victim other than ‘male.’”

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact DeKalb County police or submit tips through the department’s tip line.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story