DeKalb County grand jury indicts 53-year-old man accused of harassing woman at her home

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 53-year-old man was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury after being accused of exposing himself and harassing a woman at her Atlanta home.

Atlanta police responded to reports of a suspicious person at a home on Memorial Drive on Sunday evening.

The homeowner informed police she recognized the man identified as Rodney Lee Stroud from previous incidents in the neighborhood, including one involving her in 2018.

Stroud was indicted on two counts of aggravated stalking, public indecency, and peeping tom.

