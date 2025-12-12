Crime And Law

Decatur man sentenced to prison after being convicted in sex trafficking case

By WSB Radio News Staff
Judge holding a gavel
Affair lawsuit FILE PHOTO: A woman sued an influencer who had an affair with her husband. (de Art - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DECATUR, GA — A Decatur man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of sex trafficking in 2023.

The GBI says it worked with homeland security and other local agencies to arrest 25-year-old Makell Mallory in 2023 after getting a cyber tip about the trafficking of a runaway minor.

They found the victim at a hotel in College Park, and later found another victim in a similar investigation in DeKalb County.

Mallory was convicted.

Prosecutors say Mallory admitted to his role in the case.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!