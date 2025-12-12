Decatur man sentenced to prison after being convicted in sex trafficking case

DECATUR, GA — A Decatur man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of sex trafficking in 2023.

The GBI says it worked with homeland security and other local agencies to arrest 25-year-old Makell Mallory in 2023 after getting a cyber tip about the trafficking of a runaway minor.

They found the victim at a hotel in College Park, and later found another victim in a similar investigation in DeKalb County.

Mallory was convicted.

Prosecutors say Mallory admitted to his role in the case.