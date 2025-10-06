Crime And Law

Deadly shooting under investigation in Rockdale County

By Miles Montgomery

By Miles Montgomery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday morning in Rockdale County.

Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic-related incident involving gunfire on Salem Road around 8 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released by officials.

According to officials, the suspect remains at large, and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

