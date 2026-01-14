Conyers police search for suspect after man found shot to death

CONYERS, GA — Conyers police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death at a home in the city.

Officers say they found the man with several gunshot wounds at a residence in the 1100 block of Forest Villa Drive, Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives say they are actively pursuing leads to identify and locate a suspect. Police also say there will be an increased patrol presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Conyers Police Department.