Convicted sex offender arrested over fake massage business

GWINNETT COUNTY — A convicted sex offender is back in jail after investigators say he operated a fraudulent massage therapy business without a license and failed to properly register as a sex offender.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says Tarek Mentouri posted online advertisements for massage therapy services while running a fake massage business. Authorities say Mentouri did not have a valid license to operate the business and had not registered for employment as a sex offender.

Investigators also say Mentouri had been arrested just one month earlier after requesting video visitation with a female inmate at the Gwinnett County Jail using false identification.

Mentouri is now being held in jail without bond. He faces multiple charges, including unlawful practice of massage therapy and failure to register as a sex offender.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.