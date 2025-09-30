Cobb County Sheriff’s Office targets sex offenders in statewide operation

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is part of a statewide effort, named Operation “Watchful Eye,” aimed at ensuring sex offenders are living at their registered addresses.

As part of the initiative, Cobb County issued seven arrest warrants. The operation goes beyond standard state requirements, with deputies conducting at least four checks per year in addition to the current sweep.

Sheriff’s officials said the effort is designed to protect communities and ensure compliance with Georgia’s sex offender registration laws.