Crime And Law

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office targets sex offenders in statewide operation

By WSB Radio News Staff
police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic
(lucky pics - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is part of a statewide effort, named Operation “Watchful Eye,” aimed at ensuring sex offenders are living at their registered addresses.

As part of the initiative, Cobb County issued seven arrest warrants. The operation goes beyond standard state requirements, with deputies conducting at least four checks per year in addition to the current sweep.

Sheriff’s officials said the effort is designed to protect communities and ensure compliance with Georgia’s sex offender registration laws.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!