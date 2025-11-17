Crime And Law

Cobb County police search for driver in hit-and-run that left pedestrian seriously injured

By WSB Radio News Staff
File photo. (tillsonburg/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police are searching for the driver of a Chevy Silverado involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Investigators say the crash happened on South Cobb Drive at Waldrep Circle, where a man attempting to cross the roadway outside of a crosswalk was struck by a late-model Silverado. The driver did not stay at the scene.

The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle, which likely has front-end damage, especially in the grille area.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!