Cobb County police search for driver in hit-and-run that left pedestrian seriously injured

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police are searching for the driver of a Chevy Silverado involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Investigators say the crash happened on South Cobb Drive at Waldrep Circle, where a man attempting to cross the roadway outside of a crosswalk was struck by a late-model Silverado. The driver did not stay at the scene.

The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle, which likely has front-end damage, especially in the grille area.