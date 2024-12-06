Crime And Law

Cherokee County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a minor, police say

By Miles Montgomery
(blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County teacher was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate conduct with a minor, according to police.

The Cherokee County School District sent a message to parents of Etowah High School students with information about the arrest of social studies teacher Eric Burton.

He was arrested after allegations that involved a child in Pennsylvania. Burton is on administrative leave during the investigation.

The district says anyone with questions or concerns can speak to an administrator or the CCSD School Police Department at 770-704-4346.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!