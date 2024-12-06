Cherokee County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a minor, police say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County teacher was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate conduct with a minor, according to police.

The Cherokee County School District sent a message to parents of Etowah High School students with information about the arrest of social studies teacher Eric Burton.

He was arrested after allegations that involved a child in Pennsylvania. Burton is on administrative leave during the investigation.

The district says anyone with questions or concerns can speak to an administrator or the CCSD School Police Department at 770-704-4346.