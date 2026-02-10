Cherokee County man sentenced to decades in prison after admitting to injuring infant son

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to two decades after admitting to causing a traumatic brain injury to his infant son.

Prosecutors said Anthony Manzi will serve the first 15 years in prison after pleading to three counts of cruelty to children.

Investigators said Manzi admitted to slapping his 5-month-old son in the face and failing to promptly seek medical care.

Prosecutors said the child survived the attack but continues to suffer physical and intellectual limitations as a result of the injuries.