Carroll County deputies search for suspect caught on camera scaring homeowners

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person caught on a doorbell camera frightening homeowners in the middle of the night.

Deputies say the suspect was recorded banging on a door along Center Point Road. In the video, a voice can be heard shouting “Kick it in!” from a nearby vehicle, and investigators say it also sounds like someone calls the suspect “JoJo.”

The footage shows the person trying to cover their face while repeatedly hitting the door.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.