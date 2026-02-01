Carjacking at gas station leads to police chase, deputy-involved shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A Clayton County resident was carjacked at gunpoint at a gas station on Rex Road and Highway 42, leading to a police chase and a deputy-involved shooting, authorities say.

Law enforcement says the victim was at the gas station when the vehicle was stolen. Clayton County officers later spotted the car and pursued it.

The chase ended on a dead-end street, where two suspects ran from the vehicle on foot.

During the pursuit, one suspect was tased and another was shot. Both suspects were taken to the hospital, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia State Patrol were notified as the incident involved a deputy-involved shooting.