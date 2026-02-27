Brookhaven police need help finding man wanted for theft of AT&T commercial cable

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with the theft of commercial cable.

Police say 36-year-old Michael McKay is wanted for the theft of commercial cable between Clairmont Road and Briarwood Road. An AT&T representative confirmed the cable belonged to the company.

AT&T officials reported about $500,000 has been stolen in this area of DeKalb County during the past six months.

Officials say police recovered about 119 sections of cable along with tools commonly used in cable thefts.

This case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding McKay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.