Authorities search for suspect on the run in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old suspect who ran away following a police chase in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, “the suspect is believed to be Joshua Jonathan Joseph.”

He was last seen in the area of Sam Nelson Road after running from authorities near Ramply Trail and Patriot Trail.

Joseph is described as 6′1″, weighing 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.