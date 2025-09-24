Crime And Law

Authorities search for suspect on the run in Cherokee County

By Miles Montgomery
Photo of suspect accused of running from authorities in Cherokee County (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Miles Montgomery

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old suspect who ran away following a police chase in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, “the suspect is believed to be Joshua Jonathan Joseph.”

He was last seen in the area of Sam Nelson Road after running from authorities near Ramply Trail and Patriot Trail.

Joseph is described as 6′1″, weighing 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!