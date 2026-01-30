Atlanta police seek public’s help locating murder suspect wanted for 2018 shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a murder from seven years ago.

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit, Ashton Reed is accused in a shooting on Landrum Drive that left five people with gunshot wounds. Police say one of the victims, 27-year-old Tyriq Livatt, later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police say there is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Reed’s arrest and indictment.