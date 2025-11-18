Crime And Law

Atlanta police search for suspect wanted in connection to shooting

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left two people injured late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to 140 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. around 11:14 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two women with gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The identities of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Investigators say a male tow truck driver, associated with the females working security at the location, was involved in a dispute over a parking/towing situation.

“A male suspect parked his vehicle in a tow-away zone and entered a nearby restaurant,” Atlanta police officials said. “Upon returning, the suspect confronted the female victims as the tow truck driver was preparing to tow his vehicle. An altercation occurred which escalated to gunfire, leaving both female victims with gunshot wounds.”

The suspect later ran away. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or his whereabouts are asked to contact Atlanta police.

