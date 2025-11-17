Crime And Law

Two women shot during dispute at gas station near Georgia State housing complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
2 women shot after father gets in fight with driver of SUV he was towing away The shooting happened at the BP gas station on Piedmont Ave near the Georgia State University campus.
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Two women are recovering after an overnight shooting at a gas station across the street from a Georgia State University student housing complex.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened at the BP station at Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs, directly across from University Commons, which houses hundreds of Georgia State students. No students were injured, but witnesses say the incident has left them on edge.

Investigators say the women were shot during an argument with the owner of an SUV that a tow truck operator was attempting to impound. The tow truck driver told police the victims are his daughters, and that one of them works security at the gas station.

Both women were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Police are now searching for the suspect.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.

