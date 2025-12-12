Crime And Law

Atlanta police search for suspect involved in broad daylight shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect after a shooting in broad daylight Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Surveillance images released by investigators show the suspect running along McDaniel Street following the gunfire.

A 20-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Police say he was alert and conscious at the time he was transported.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers.

