Atlanta police officer grazed by bullet as suspect resists arrest

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering after being grazed by a bullet during a struggle with a suspect tied to a domestic dispute in northwest Atlanta.

Police say officers tracked down 28-year-old Rakwon Brooks along Stafford Street near Washington Park. According to investigators, Brooks resisted arrest, and during the struggle a gun in his waistband discharged, grazing an officer in the leg.

Authorities say the officer was injured but is recovering.

Police later determined Brooks was wanted out of DeKalb County on active warrants for murder and battery involving domestic violence. Investigators say Brooks now faces additional charges related to the incident.