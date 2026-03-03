Atlanta police need help identifying, finding suspects in 2021 deadly shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a 2021 shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead.

On Aug. 5, 2021, officers responded to a report of a person shot near the 2100 block of Forrest Park Road in southwest Atlanta.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooting occurred between two pedestrians who had a brief verbal confrontation that escalated into gunfire.

Police described the first suspect as a Black male wearing a white T-shirt, denim jeans and black slides. He was reported to have dreadlocks extending past his shoulders and a medium build.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic on the front, black pants and a black ski mask. Both individuals were seen leaving the scene in a silver Ford Explorer.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, at www.stopcrimeatl.org, through the P3 app, or by texting CSGA to 738477.