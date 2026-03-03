Crime And Law

Atlanta police need help identifying, finding suspects in 2021 deadly shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta police need help identifying, finding suspects in 2021 deadly shooting (Atlanta Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a 2021 shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead.

On Aug. 5, 2021, officers responded to a report of a person shot near the 2100 block of Forrest Park Road in southwest Atlanta.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shooting occurred between two pedestrians who had a brief verbal confrontation that escalated into gunfire.

Police described the first suspect as a Black male wearing a white T-shirt, denim jeans and black slides. He was reported to have dreadlocks extending past his shoulders and a medium build.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic on the front, black pants and a black ski mask. Both individuals were seen leaving the scene in a silver Ford Explorer.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, at www.stopcrimeatl.org, through the P3 app, or by texting CSGA to 738477.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage