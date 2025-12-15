Atlanta police need help identifying armed home invasion suspects caught on camera

ATLANTA — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects captured on camera breaking into a home in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say three armed suspects were seen on camera breaking into a home on Hall Street on Dec. 4 while the victim was home. The victim ran away unharmed and says the suspects stole items from the home.

One of the suspects was wearing gray sneakers, gray pants, a gray hoodie and a black face mask. The second one was wearing black sneakers, a gray hoodie and black face mask, while the third suspect had gray sneakers, gray pants and a beige hoodie.

All three suspects appear to put the stolen items inside of a silver colored sedan.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspects seen in the photos to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects, police say.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477 or by visiting the website www.stopcrimeatl.org .